Hucknall residents encouraged to get snapping for council photo competition

Amy Stones' category winning photo from last year's Discover Ashfield Photography competition

The competition, now back for its fourth year, is open to all Ashfield residents with three category winners each receiving a £100 high street voucher.

The competition is open now and closes on Sunday , July 31.

This year’s brief is to photograph everything Ashfield has to offer, its places and people living and working in the district.

The three categories are:

Under 16s: This new category for this year is open to younger residents only – are you an up-and-coming talent who may view the district in a unique way?

People: People are at the heart of the community – can you capture someone enjoying one of our outside spaces, parks or recreational areas or will a clever selfie win top prize?

Places : There are some fantastic spaces across the Ashfield district from award-winning parks and green spaces to unusual architecture in town centres.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), portfolio holder for health and wellbeing, said: “Seeing the competition grow each year and the fantastic images produced means we are excited to bring the competition back for its fourth year.

"We are so proud of how the residents of Ashfield pulled together over the pandemic and unfortunately many services were affected.

"The photography competition remained and gave people a picture of Ashfield when many couldn’t get out themselves.”