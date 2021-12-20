Hucknall residents feel the festive spirit with Carols Around the Christmas Tree event

The event, organised by Reach Out Residents, was a great success

The tree was decorated with more than 120 knitted baubles by one of the members of the group.

Rev Vanessa Hollingsworth led the evening and the Hucknall & Linby Community Band accompanied the singing.

The Hucknall & Linby Community Band provided the music

There was an excellent turn out and all attending were treated to a chocolate and a knitted angel.

Sally Wyatt, chairman of Reach Out Residents, said she would like to thank all who helped with the event.

She added: “It was lovely to see the community of west Hucknall come together.”

Reach Out is a tenants’ and residents’ group for all who live in west Hucknall.