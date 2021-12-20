Hucknall residents feel the festive spirit with Carols Around the Christmas Tree event

Plenty of Hucknall residents braved chilly temperatures to take part in Carols Around the Christmas Tree at Nabb Park.

By John Smith
Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:10 pm
Updated Monday, 20th December 2021, 5:10 pm

The event, organised by Reach Out Residents, was a great success

The tree was decorated with more than 120 knitted baubles by one of the members of the group.

Rev Vanessa Hollingsworth led the evening and the Hucknall & Linby Community Band accompanied the singing.

The Hucknall & Linby Community Band provided the music

There was an excellent turn out and all attending were treated to a chocolate and a knitted angel.

Sally Wyatt, chairman of Reach Out Residents, said she would like to thank all who helped with the event.

She added: “It was lovely to see the community of west Hucknall come together.”

Reach Out is a tenants’ and residents’ group for all who live in west Hucknall.

For details visit its Facebook page here.

