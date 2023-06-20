News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall residents present special outstanding service award to community care service provider

Two Hucknall residents and carers have present a local healthcare provider with an outstanding service award.
By John Smith
Published 20th Jun 2023, 20:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 20:32 BST

At a ceremony at Whyburn Medical Practice in Hucknall, Marilyn and Nicole Clifton presented Primary Integrated Community Services (PICS) with an outstanding achievement award as part of National Carers Week.

Carer champions from various practices across Nottinghamshire were also presented with a special award which recognised ‘everything they do across GP surgeries to support carers.’

Marilyn, aged, 76 from Hucknall, cares full time for her daughter Melanie and Nicola Clifton, aged 48, helps her mother and sister, as well as running her own cleaning business.

Hucknall resident and carer Marilyn Clifton presents the award to Karen Frankland, managing director of PICS. Photo: SubmittedHucknall resident and carer Marilyn Clifton presents the award to Karen Frankland, managing director of PICS. Photo: Submitted
Hucknall resident and carer Marilyn Clifton presents the award to Karen Frankland, managing director of PICS. Photo: Submitted
Marilyn said: “We’ve learnt quite a bit about the Nottinghamshire Carers Hub and the local carers group.

"My message to other carers is to go along to groups so that you can learn and help one another.”

Nicola added: “We didn’t know of any carer support but we do now.

"As a carer, I want to know where to go for the help and advice we need, so it’s not just being at home and trying to Google it.”

PICS was founded by a GP and practice manager at Eastwood Primary Care Centre more than nine years ago.

During the event at Whyburn, Nottinghamshire Carers Association’s (NCA) Stephanie Smith also awarded PICS its organisation-wide Care-Friendly Quality Mark.

Stephanie said: “This accreditation celebrates the powerful, consistent and valuable contributions PICS teams in general practice, primary and community services make for carers in the communities it serves, and for its staff who are carers.”

In 2022, PICS became the first organisation in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire to be awarded Carer-friendly Quality Marks as an employer and for general practice, social prescribing and care navigation services.

This new award in 2023 reflects confidence that staff across PICS consistently ‘do more than enough’ to earn NCA’s coveted top award for all 35 of PICS services.

PICS is a local provider of more than 35 primary and community services for NHS patients and is owned by GPs who work in Nottinghamshire.

GP surgeries are vital as the first port of call for a carer who becomes concerned about their own health or the health of the person they look after.

Over the past two years, PICS and NCA have worked together to provide training and resources for healthcare professionals in general practice and in the other teams within primary care that wrap around the surgeries.

Stephanie continued: “PICS staff are excellent at having what can be a difficult conversation.

"It can be emotional, and you don’t want to upset someone, but unless someone helps you recognise that you are a carer, we know that most people will never access support."

Karen Frankland, managing director of PICS thanked residents, staff and volunteers at the event.

She said: “I’m proud and privileged to receive this award on behalf of everyone at PICS.

"Making the journey better for residents and staff is at the heart of what PICS is all about.

"We know that caring is rewarding and that carers learn a lot of skills from their experience.

"We want to empower carers in Nottinghamshire and within PICS to live their life well, connect with their community, manage paid work, and feel appreciated.”

