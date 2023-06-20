Carer champions from various practices across Nottinghamshire were also presented with a special award which recognised ‘everything they do across GP surgeries to support carers.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marilyn, aged, 76 from Hucknall, cares full time for her daughter Melanie and Nicola Clifton, aged 48, helps her mother and sister, as well as running her own cleaning business.

Hucknall resident and carer Marilyn Clifton presents the award to Karen Frankland, managing director of PICS. Photo: Submitted

Marilyn said: “We’ve learnt quite a bit about the Nottinghamshire Carers Hub and the local carers group.

"My message to other carers is to go along to groups so that you can learn and help one another.”

Nicola added: “We didn’t know of any carer support but we do now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As a carer, I want to know where to go for the help and advice we need, so it’s not just being at home and trying to Google it.”

PICS was founded by a GP and practice manager at Eastwood Primary Care Centre more than nine years ago.

During the event at Whyburn, Nottinghamshire Carers Association’s (NCA) Stephanie Smith also awarded PICS its organisation-wide Care-Friendly Quality Mark.

Stephanie said: “This accreditation celebrates the powerful, consistent and valuable contributions PICS teams in general practice, primary and community services make for carers in the communities it serves, and for its staff who are carers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2022, PICS became the first organisation in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire to be awarded Carer-friendly Quality Marks as an employer and for general practice, social prescribing and care navigation services.

This new award in 2023 reflects confidence that staff across PICS consistently ‘do more than enough’ to earn NCA’s coveted top award for all 35 of PICS services.

PICS is a local provider of more than 35 primary and community services for NHS patients and is owned by GPs who work in Nottinghamshire.

GP surgeries are vital as the first port of call for a carer who becomes concerned about their own health or the health of the person they look after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the past two years, PICS and NCA have worked together to provide training and resources for healthcare professionals in general practice and in the other teams within primary care that wrap around the surgeries.

Stephanie continued: “PICS staff are excellent at having what can be a difficult conversation.

"It can be emotional, and you don’t want to upset someone, but unless someone helps you recognise that you are a carer, we know that most people will never access support."

Karen Frankland, managing director of PICS thanked residents, staff and volunteers at the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I’m proud and privileged to receive this award on behalf of everyone at PICS.

"Making the journey better for residents and staff is at the heart of what PICS is all about.

"We know that caring is rewarding and that carers learn a lot of skills from their experience.