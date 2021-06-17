Hucknall residents urged to shop local this summer
Residents in Hucknall are being urged to shop local this summer as the district continues its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ashfield District Council chiefs have issued the rallying call as traders and businesses welcome back customers as lockdown measures continue to ease across England and high streets start to fully open up again.
They say Ashfield is home to a wide variety of ‘fantastic’ independent retailers and cafes – from the community of small businesses on Forest Road in Annesley Woodhouse to the huge choice of cafes, shops and restaurants in Hucknall
And in a bid to attract shoppers back into its town centres, the council has reintroduced two hours free parking in all of its car parks.
It says there will also be ‘exciting’ town centre trails and activities across the district during the summer months.
Council leader Jason Zadrozny said it was an ‘exciting time for Ashfield’ and urged residents to do their bit in the post-lockdown recovery.
He said: “The past year has been extremely difficult for most businesses in Ashfield.
It’s great to see all the traders who unfortunately had to close during lockdown, open up again and see our town centres filling up.
“It’s an exciting time for Ashfield and we really want residents to come out this summer and shop small, our small businesses have been there for us throughout the pandemic – now it’s our turn to support them.”