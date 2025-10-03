Hucknall Rewind: The Noughties are back

This retro tour of Hucknall explores the fashions, the hangouts, and the unforgettable moments that shaped the town and its residents in the 2000s.

While grappling with the decline of its mining and textile industries, the community spirit remained strong, especially in its vibrant nightlife and bustling high street.

For those who grew up in Hucknall during this time, or those simply curious about its past, this is a chance to reminisce about a unique decade in the town's history.

Take a look at these pictures from our archives and see if you recognise anyone.

2009: Clare Bennett is pictured reading with pupils at Bulwell’s Bonnington Junior School during World Book Day. Photo: Roger Grayson

2006: Here's a dramatic moment from the production of Romeo and Juliet at Bulwell's Springfield School. Photo: Roger Grayson

2007: A fabulous group shot snapped during a ‘Come and Meet’ session at the Bestwood Community Centre. Photo: Anne Shelley

2008: This gent faced a barrage of balls during a penalty shoot-out competition, held at the Griffin's Head Fun Day, in Papplewick. Photo: Anne Shelley

