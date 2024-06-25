Hucknall robber jailed after threatening shop assistant and claiming to have a knife

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A robber who claimed to have a knife when he threatened a shop assistant in Hucknall has been put behind bars.

Liam Worton carried out the raid on Peppers Stores, on Watnall Road, Hucknall, on January 7, 2023 when he stole more than £860 in cash.

Worton, 31, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, was jailed for a total of two years and 11 months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, June 24.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to robbery and shop theft.

Liam Worton was jailed for a total of two years and 11 months

Worton had first attended the store around 5pm when he grabbed cans of lager and was caught on CCTV leaving after making no attempt to pay.

Around one hour later, a member of staff was in the storeroom when she heard the shop door open.

As she walked back to the till she saw a man with a hood tight over his face had entered the shop and was walking towards her.

When the man reached the counter he ordered the shop worker to open the till and said he had a knife in his pocket.

Fearing for her safety, the member of staff opened the till and the man, later identified to be Worton, grabbed the cash and fled the scene.

Response officers who were called to the scene were able to quickly identify Worton as a suspect and he was arrested just over one hour later at an address in Hucknall.

Detectives carried out house-to-house inquiries and made use of CCTV and forensics as part of their investigation into the robbery.

Detective Constable Christine Hewlett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim must have been extremely frightened when she was confronted by a robber with his face covered and claiming to have a knife.

“She was simply doing her job and no one deserves to be threatened with violence while at work.

“Thankfully we were able to quickly identify a suspect and arrest Worton. He denied the offence in interview but detectives were able to build a strong case against him during our investigation.