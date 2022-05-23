Hucknall Rotary Club community day hailed a huge success as groups showcase their work

The event, centred around Hucknall Market Place, was organised by Hucknall Rotary Club.

The renewal, on Saturday (May 22), was the first time it had been able to to be staged in three years after it made its debut in 2019.

But more than 25 groups took part, including the likes of Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration, Torkard Ensemble, John Godber Centre, Royal British Legion and the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) campaign group, to name but a few.

A Scout was also at the event raising funds to help her to attend the World Scout Jamboree in Korea next year.

All of the groups had the opportunity to sell merchandise, look for new members, promote their cause and provide information about themselves.

Andrew Stone, of Hucknall Rotary Club, hailed the success of the day.

He told the Dispatch: “The event was great good turn out everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Simon Lowings, posting on the Rotary Club Facebook page, said: “A great day supporting the fantastic efforts of the Rotary Club whilst promoting the efforts of community members such as ourselves.

"Thankyou to everyone who took time to come along to see the Nottingham Heritage Vehicles charity team.”

1. Tourism group Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Society attended the showcase

2. All aboard The Hucknall-based Nottingham Heritage Vehicles Charity was on hand at the event

3. Green-belt campaigners Members of the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD) group were there to drum up support.

4. On song One of the stalls was manned by the Torkard Ensemble