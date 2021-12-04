Hucknall Rotary Club's Santa sleigh is back around the town for Christmas

And this weekend it is in the town centre today (Saturday) from 9am to 12noon, and at Aldi on Ashgate Road on Sunday from 10am to 12.30pm.

Santa’s sleigh will once again be visiting many local areas in order to fundraise and bring joy to the local community.

The sleigh will be visiting local schools and supermarkets as well as the streets around the town raising money for local good causes and wider causes the Rotary supports.

The Hucknall Rotary Club Santa's sleigh was at the big Christmas lights switch-on and will be around the town this weekend and in the coming weeks

The elves hope to able to knock on people’s doors again this year, but in case Covid rules limit that, the club has set up a JustGiving page that people can donate to, click here for details.