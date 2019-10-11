Hucknall’s Lovelace Theatre Group are all set for its production of One Man, Two Guvnors

Hucknall’s long-standing Lovelace Theatre Group is all set for its next production, One Man, Two Guvnors.

Based on the classic commedia del’larte script, The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni, this rewriting by Richard Bean brings 1960s gangsters, slapstick comedy and food to the stage.

The show starts with newly unemployed Francis Henshall, who is played by Jacob Hunt-Wheatly, becoming a minder to small-time gangster Roscoe Crabbe.

But Roscoe is really Francis’s sister Rachel, being played by Sophie Avci, who is posing as her own dead brother after he was killed by her boyfriend Stanley Stubbers, portrayed by Josh Beet.

Francis spots the chance of getting an extra meal ticket and takes a second job with Stanley, who is hiding from the police and waiting to be reunited with Rachel, but, to prevent being discovered, Francis must keep his two guvnors apart.

Sophie Avci, who plays Rachel, said: “My favourite part of the show is the first scene in Act One, where all the characters are introduced and you can see the contrast of characters and their mannerisms and personalities.”

In research for this production the cast have undertaken workshops in classic commedia del’larte with practitioner and member, Becky Morris, and have also seen professional productions of this play.

The most well known performance of this show featured the host of the The Late Late Show and Gavin and Stacey star, James Corden, as Francis.

The performance will take place on October 17, and 18, at the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street in the town.

Tickets are priced at £7 for adults and £6 for concessions and are available from the John Godber Centre or online at www.seaty.co.uk/lovelaceoct19 . Performance starts at 7.30pm.

Jessica Wall, who is directing the production alongside Daniel Knight, said: “I am really excited to be directing this play alongside Daniel.

“The cast have worked incredibly hard in bringing this well-known play to life. “

She added: “Some of our recent junior group graduates are cast in some of the most funny characters and they have given them quirks that are hysterical.

“Recently we have been doing a blog as part of the upcoming show publicity which has helped the public and followers of The Lovelace Theatre Group to understand some of the process of putting on a performance.”