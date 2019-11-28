Hucknall’s new McDonald’s is now open

A new McDonald’s has opened in Hucknall creating 70 new jobs for the area.

The new 24 hour drive-thru restaurant officially opened in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, on Wednesday, November 27.

The restaurant is owned and operated by McDonald’s franchisee Fiona Nicholls.

This is Fiona’s fourth restaurant in the Nottingham area, which she runs alongside her three other restaurants on Valley Road, Arnold and Bulwell.

The newly opened 24 hour drive-thru restaurant employsmore than 70 staff in total and boasts all of McDonald’s latest innovations, making it a fantastic place for customers and staff alike.

Digital features including self-order kiosks, table service, and the ‘click and collect’ service via the My McDonald’s app are available at the restaurant.

McDonald’s franchisee, Fiona Nicholls, said: “I’m thrilled to open this brand-new restaurant in Hucknall today and see our first customers through the doors.

“We’ve created 70 new jobs in the area and I’m proud to have built a brilliant team of local people and offer them great training and development opportunities.

“It’s exciting to now be part of the Hucknallcommunity and I’m looking forward to welcoming and getting to know our customers in this busy part of town.”

The restaurant has been built despite opposition from Ashfield District Council.

The council opposed the proposal because of claims that the restaurant would attract anti-social behaviour and car cruisers, as well as the location being close to the busy junction of Ashgate and Station roads.