Hucknall school grants late start on Monday so kids can watch England in Euro 2020 final

The decision has been taken by the town’s newest school, Beardall Fields Primary.

In a message to parents, the head teacher, Katherine Collins kicks off with a line from the song Sweet Caroline, declaring ‘good times never seemed so good’.

She goes on to confirm: “On Monday, school will be open as normal but registers will close at 10.45 am, allowing for those parents and children who will have had a late night to arrive any time up to this point.

A composite photo featuring England manager Gareth Southgate, Italy manager Roberto Mancini, Wembley Stadium and the European Championship trophy (background image by Julian Finney/Getty Images, Mancini photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images, trophy image by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images and Southgate photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"Let’s hope we are all celebrating an England win.”

In true patriotic style, the head of the school on Kenbrook Road, signs off by saying: “It’s coming home, it’s coming home, football’s coming home. Wherever you are watching, have a great time.”

The decision has drawn parise from parents, for many of whom they have never seen England in the final of a major tournament. Let alone their children.

Let’s hope Miss Collins is right!

