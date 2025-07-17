Hucknall school opens memorial garden to honour inspirational teaching assistant
The garden was provided by generous donations to a fundraising event, with the remaining funds supporting the school food bank.
It was opened in a heartfelt ceremony at the school, on what would have been her 58th birthday, on July 4.
Lisa tragically passed away in December 2024 following a road traffic collision on Wood Lane while travelling to work on her motorcycle.
Her passing left a deep mark on the school community she tirelessly served, championing initiatives such as after-school clubs, residentials, initiating a food bank support and Christmas gift donations alongside the Salvation Army.
The event began with tea and cake made by colleagues and donations from Cassidy’s Kitchen in Hucknall, with an accompanying soundtrack featuring Lisa’s favourite songs, and a subtle nod to her love of The Great British Bake Off.
Family, friends, and colleagues past and present gathered in reflection and celebration.
Guests were invited to view vibrant tributes in the garden, classroom educational border and car park area celebrating her great passion for motorbikes.
These including handcrafted bunting with personal messages made by the pupils, moving quotes, photos and memories from the wider school community and a stunning framed portrait of Lisa painted by former pupil Olivia Dean.
Stuart Drayton, deputy head teacher, opened the proceedings, followed by staff reflections on Lisa’s immense impact.
Lisa’s mother Christine, and her lifelong friend Annemarie Schultze from Cologne, offered heartfelt readings, while the school chaplain Vanessa shared closing words written by Lisa’s husband Glenn, capturing the family and school’s collective grief and gratitude.
In a poignant moment, Lisa’s grandchildren Hudson and Harlyn – accompanied by Glenn and their sons Ben and Harry – cut the ribbon surrounding the garden’s pergola and shrubs, unveiling a commemorative bench and plaque.
Katherine Collins, head teacher, presented the family with gifts of memory bears and a beautiful memory book filled with warm messages and personal tributes that rounded off the celebration of a life of love, service, compassion, and community spirit that will forever inspire all who knew her.
