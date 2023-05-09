News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall school plants trees to mark the King's Coronation

To mark the historic occasion of the coronation of King Charles III, a tree-planting ceremony was held at The Holgate Academy in Hucknall.

By John Smith
Published 9th May 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:20 BST

The ceremony took place in a glorious – albeit brief – spell of sunshine with staff and students from the academy joined by their chair of governors and representatives from the Diverse Academies Trust, which runs the school.

Students who belong to the cadets, scouts, guides and St John’s Ambulance were invited to attend in their uniforms and were clearly proud to do so.

Staff and students at Holgate Academy planting trees to mark the King's CoronationStaff and students at Holgate Academy planting trees to mark the King's Coronation
Staff and students at Holgate Academy planting trees to mark the King's Coronation
Following a few words from Henry Diamond, head of the academy, the trees – an apple tree and a pear tree – were planted by the academy’s prefects and Neil Holmes, chief education officer for Diverse Academies Trust.

The event was live-streamed across the school so that everyone could enjoy it.

A spokesman said: “We’re sure that students will remember it in years to come, especially as they see the trees flourish.”

