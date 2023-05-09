The ceremony took place in a glorious – albeit brief – spell of sunshine with staff and students from the academy joined by their chair of governors and representatives from the Diverse Academies Trust, which runs the school.

Students who belong to the cadets, scouts, guides and St John’s Ambulance were invited to attend in their uniforms and were clearly proud to do so.

Staff and students at Holgate Academy planting trees to mark the King's Coronation

Following a few words from Henry Diamond, head of the academy, the trees – an apple tree and a pear tree – were planted by the academy’s prefects and Neil Holmes, chief education officer for Diverse Academies Trust.

The event was live-streamed across the school so that everyone could enjoy it.

