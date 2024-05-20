Hucknall school pupil thrilled after getting the golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent

By John Smith
Published 20th May 2024, 16:44 BST
A Hucknall school pupil was left dancing for joy after getting the famous golden buzzer on hit ITV show Britain’s Got Talent.

Charlie Bannister, who attends National Academy in Hucknall, is a member of dance company Phoenix Boys, who were given the golden buzzer by former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli – meaning they are straight through to the final.

Charlie, from Brinsley, said: “It has been the most amazing experience, I love being in Phoenix Boys.

"I still haven’t processed getting the golden buzzer from Bruno.

Hucknall school pupil Charlie Bannister was part of the Phoenix Boys dance group that got the golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent. Photo: SubmittedHucknall school pupil Charlie Bannister was part of the Phoenix Boys dance group that got the golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent. Photo: Submitted
Hucknall school pupil Charlie Bannister was part of the Phoenix Boys dance group that got the golden buzzer on Britain's Got Talent. Photo: Submitted
"It felt like everything was frozen in time and getting the golden buzzer was the most surreal experience and the happiest moment of our lives.”

The group enjoyed a standing ovation from the whole auditorium at the London Palladium.

Charlie trains at Katie Wright School of Dance in Newthorpe and national group Stagebox.

The Phoenix Boys are into the BGT final after Bruno Tonioli gave them the golden buzzer. Photo: SubmittedThe Phoenix Boys are into the BGT final after Bruno Tonioli gave them the golden buzzer. Photo: Submitted
The Phoenix Boys are into the BGT final after Bruno Tonioli gave them the golden buzzer. Photo: Submitted

He added: “I cannot wait to go live in front of the nation in a few weeks with my friends.”

Dance legend Bruno hit the golden buzzer with such force that he smashed it.

The Italian was almost in tears as he said how the group reminded him of when he was a young male dancer.

A Phoenix Boys spokesperson said: “Phoenix Boys is a nationwide dance associate programme which currently runs in London, Manchester and Birmingham, and provides supplementary training to budding male dancers with no audition to be involved.

The ethos of the company is to provide a nurturing environment for dancing boys to thrive, whether it’s for a hobby or a career on stage/screen.

For more information on how to get involved, contact Phoenix Boys at [email protected]

