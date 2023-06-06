SEND United,based at the Oceans of Fun play centre on Wood Lane, will now be part of Little Miracles, which already has 14 branches in the east of England and will now be starting up a Nottinghamshire one after being awarded £70,000 by ITV’s People’s Millions.

Michelle King, Little Miracles founder, said: “We’ve got loads of families in Nottinghamshire that haven’t been able to access support, so the idea of this is to bring families together and start getting them the support they deserve.

“The money from People’s Millions means we can start the group straight away and that means we’ll be able to start providing support with things like counselling, advocacy, benefits advice and training for families and young people.

Kate Brewer (left) and Cheryl Hibberd (right) of SEND United show off the celebratory cake with Michelle King of Little Miracles

“We can also provide lots of activities and just lots of fun and a place to give these kids their childhood really.

“The money from People’s Millions will be split across all our branches and it’s just amazing as it will allow us to support another 5,000 children – it’s life-changing.”

SEND United is one of the first groups in the county to come under the new Nottinghamshire branch’s umbrella and held a special party at Oceans of Fun to celebrate becoming part of the Little Miracles family.

Youngsters in Hucknall enjoyed a launch party at Oceans of Fun for SEND Utd becoming part of Little Miracles

Kate Brewer, from the group, said: “SEND United started out as just a small support group to help parents with special needs children, because it can feel so isolating going to places like soft play; you feel like you’re always having to apologise for your child, you feel like you’re in the way and other children are asking questions.

"Little Miracles came along and said ‘we can help you boost this to the next level’ and it’s almost taken off overnight. It’s really brilliant and a parent of a child with special needs myself, it’s exactly the lifeline I needed as it wasn’t there before.

Cheryl Hibberd, fellow group member, said: “Being part of Little Miracles will be so good, it will be so good for the kids and the parents and I hope we will spread out from this across Nottinghamshire.”