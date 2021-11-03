Hucknall shoppers can help Co-op supply 500,000 meals for children this Christmas

Any purchase made in the retailer’s 263 food stores, including in Hucknall, of products from its Irresistible range will see Central England Co-op donate to FareShare Midlands to help ensure families struggling in these uncertain times can enjoy Christmas without fear of going hungry.

The Society is continuing to work with long-term partner FareShare Midlands to provide vital food during the winter months that will help ensure people at risk continue to eat well and stay healthy, particularly the 1.2 million children living in poverty in its trading area.

Already this year, Central England Co-op has donated more than £87,000 to FareShare Midlands thanks to its customers and members backing its campaigns to support the charity’s work with families in need.

Co-op customers can help the group feed 500,000 children this Christmas

Last Christmas, Co-op customers helped create more than 444,000 meals thanks to a £111,000 donation to FareShare.

With FareShare expecting this winter to be even more challenging for many families they work with, as they face up to the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising living costs, Central England Co-op is determined to create even more meals for children in need this Christmas.

Hannah Gallimore, Central England Co-op corporate responsibility manager, said: “Our long-standing relationship with FareShare has had a life-changing impact for people in our communities in the years we have been working together and as the demand for support continues to grow during these uncertain times, we are proud to stand with them to help those in need.

“Christmas is the time of goodwill to all and therefore we are delighted to continue our work with FareShare on this campaign to tackle food poverty and help provide a Christmas boost for the families it works with.

“We know our kind-hearted customers will be more than willing to support this campaign by picking up products from our fantastic Irresistible range in their local shop, and by doing so giving the charity a boost and helping families in need at this special time of the year.”

This continued focus on tackling food poverty compliments years of work by the retailer and its partners to try and alleviate the issue in its communities.

It has long campaigned for more to be done to ensure that no child ever goes hungry and works with over 65 food banks as well as FareShare Midlands to help create hundreds of thousands of meals for those at risk falling into food poverty throughout the year.

Simone Connolly, director of FareShare Midlands, said: “We cannot thank Central England Co-op enough for their commitment to FareShare Midlands and its ongoing support of our vulnerable communities.

“The Co-op’s festive range is something customers look forward to all year round.

"We are truly grateful to the Co-op and their big-hearted customers, who share their festive joy by making these purchases.

“While some people have returned to a kind of normality, the impact of Covid-19 continues to affect others; with many still facing job losses, poverty and food insecurity.