Hucknall Sports handed cash boost by Arc Cinema thanks to England games on big screen
A cheque has been presented to Hucknall Sports FC thanks to fundraising by the town’s Arc Cinema during Euro 2020.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 8:11 am
The High Street venue screened all of England’s games, from the last 16 clash with Germany through to the final against Italy.
A donation from every ticket sold was ringfenced for the junior football club and a total of £316 has been handed over in the form of an oversized cheque.
The idea of showing the games was aimed at ‘lads and dads’ and families – particularly those who wanted to watch but didn’t want to go to a pub.
Tickets were sold with drinks and snacks included and at least £3 from each was earmarked for Sports. Arc manager Mark Gallagher was behind the idea.
