Hucknall Sports handed cash boost by Arc Cinema thanks to England games on big screen

Mark allagher, of The Arc, presents the cheque to Sports

The High Street venue screened all of England’s games, from the last 16 clash with Germany through to the final against Italy.

A donation from every ticket sold was ringfenced for the junior football club and a total of £316 has been handed over in the form of an oversized cheque.

The idea of showing the games was aimed at ‘lads and dads’ and families – particularly those who wanted to watch but didn’t want to go to a pub.