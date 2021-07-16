Hucknall Sports handed cash boost by Arc Cinema thanks to England games on big screen

A cheque has been presented to Hucknall Sports FC thanks to fundraising by the town’s Arc Cinema during Euro 2020.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 16th July 2021, 8:11 am
Mark allagher, of The Arc, presents the cheque to Sports
Mark allagher, of The Arc, presents the cheque to Sports

The High Street venue screened all of England’s games, from the last 16 clash with Germany through to the final against Italy.

A donation from every ticket sold was ringfenced for the junior football club and a total of £316 has been handed over in the form of an oversized cheque.

The idea of showing the games was aimed at ‘lads and dads’ and families – particularly those who wanted to watch but didn’t want to go to a pub.

Tickets were sold with drinks and snacks included and at least £3 from each was earmarked for Sports. Arc manager Mark Gallagher was behind the idea.

Read More

Read More
Hucknall's Arc Cinema showtimes: new movies Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Croods:...
Arc CinemaEngland