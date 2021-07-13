Hucknall Sports row: petition to preserve home pitches nears 6,000 signatures

Hucknall Sports say they have been told to leave their home at Kenbrook Road

Furious supporters of Hucknall Sports are demanding that Ashfield District Council change its mind after the club was told it would no longer be able to continue using pitches off Kenbrook Road in the town.

The fields have been at the centre of controversy in recent week as Sports Gateway had submitted plans to build a 3G pitch on the land.

Now that plan has been paused in order for the applicants to work with the community.

But Hucknall MP says Sports - a club run entirely by volunteers and that has supported thousands of children across more than 40 years - has been 'booted' from their base.

In an explanation on the online petition, it said: “After 44 years Hucknall Sports have been given notice of eviction which will prevent them continuing to play and nurture grassroots football on fields which they believed were going to be their home for many years to come.

"Hucknall Sports FC is at the heart of the development of the youth of Hucknall and finding new premises to play will be near impossible without major costs.

"Failure to overturn the decision will not only have a detrimental effect on Hucknall Sports FC but more so the accessibility to the young people at the heart of our community to access much needed recreational and personality building activities.

"The club has been the heart and soul of the Hucknall community and we urge for the decision to be reconsidered.

"The action of the council in our opinion is ruthless, unjustified and without any reasonable explanation.”

Sports’ current home was created to replace the historic Wigwam Playing Fields which were bequeathed to Hucknall as protected open space. But these were controversially built on despite years of campaigning. Part of the deal was that the developers provided new playing fields for the community.

You can sign the petition by CLICKING HERE

The news is just the latest chapter in the land’s recent history - and the 3G project - ever since it was first announced earlier this year.

At the time, Jamie Brough, representing Sports Gateway, said the project was for the whole town and something that Hucknall needed.

But angry residents of Papplewick Green have vehemently opposed the project, citing the loss of public green space, increased noise and light pollution, as well as increased traffic problems on the surrounding roads.