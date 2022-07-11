Hucknall: State of Ashfield debate in bid to help struggling families as cost-of-living crisis bites hard

The authority became one of the first councils in the country to declare a ‘cost of living emergency’ – and councillors are writing to local MPs and the Government to ask for quicker action to help those in need.

The motion at the council’s latest meeting, passed with 26 votes in favour and four abstentions, calls on the Government to reintroduce the £20 Universal Credit uplift, which was removed following the Covid-19 pandemic, and to reduce VAT from 20 to 17.5 per cent.

These are measures the council believes will help ease the burden on struggling families as gas, electric, petrol and food bills surge.

Ashfield District Council is holding a debate - and wanting to put pressure on the government

The authority is also calling on Whitehall to reintroduce the ‘triple lock’ on state pensions, temporarily removed following the pandemic, which gives pensioners a guarantee their income will increase at least in line with inflation.

A Government spokesperson has confirmed the triple-lock is planned to be brought back into effect in 2023.

Now the council’s leader has confirmed a special ‘State of Ashfield Debate’ will be held in the autumn where councillors can discuss support measures with local organisations.

This is expected to take place in either September or October.

His comments came as numerous councillors raised concerns about the impact on struggling families, with household gas and electricity bills due to surge again in October to an average of more than £3,000 per year.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), the council’s leader, said: “This cannot be a motion for bells and whistles before it disappears, and it cannot just be a letter to our MPs and the Government. I’m committing that the State of Ashfield Debate will be entirely based on the cost of living.

“We will be working with outside partners and bringing them in, to see how we can work with them to support them, and how they can do more to support our residents as we hit the winter.

“This is a major problem and one of a generation, something people don’t survive in many ways, and it’s going to be catastrophic for many families and pensioners.”

Coun Keir Morrison (Lab), who represents Hucknall South, agreed with the motion but called for it to go further, criticising a lack of wage growth for workers over the past 12 years and increased in-work poverty.

He added: “There are fantastic volunteers the length and breadth of this country who keep foodbanks going and these are really important to ensure people are fed.

“But what an indictment in 2022 that we have to rely on foodbanks to feed people in this country. We should be working on getting rid of foodbanks because it’s an absolute stain on this country that they exist in the first place.

“I will support the motion, but please look at in-work poverty.”

The three Hucknall Conservative councillors – Phil Rostance, Kevin Rostance and Chris Baron – did not speak to the motion and all abstained from the vote.

However, a spokesperson for the Conservative Government told the Local Democracy Reporting Service last week: “We recognise people are struggling with rising prices.

“[This] is why we are protecting the eight million most vulnerable families with at least £1,200 of direct payments this year. All households will receive the £400 energy payments and 80 per cent will get a £150 council tax rebate.