Hucknall street pastors scheme to end

For the last 10 years, the group of volunteers has been there in all weathers at nights helping people who have found themselves in difficulty or distress.

This might have been something as simple as helping someone who had had too much to drink to get home or get to a taxi, to providing a caring ear for someone to talk to or even carrying out first aid to people who had been injured or waiting with them for an ambulance in more serious cases.

The group had continued to operate right up to the start of the first lockdown last year and many had expected them to resume their work with society re-opening.

But Martin Hodge, one the group’s founding members, said this would not be the case, adding changes in the licensing rules meant the group can no longer afford to keep going.

He said: “Unfortunately, we had been informed at that time of the changes to the licensing process for street pastors so we were in negotiations with the Ascension Trust – which helps provide training and support for street pastor groups – to try and work out a way forward.

"Unfortunately that was not something we were able to achieve and so the decision was taken late on last year to cease operations and then the process of winding up began.

“Personally I probably went through a bit of a grieving process, I was angry, and then I was cross and upset, and then sort of resigned to it. I guess now I’m a little bit removed from it, I’m a little more reflective."

The group started when Martin and 11 other members of local churches applied and trained up to become street pastors working exclusively in Hucknall.

Martin continued: “We knew that there was a need for it, there were issues in the town centre that the police didn’t have the resources to deal with.

"What would happen is that people would end up getting into trouble and what everybody wanted was a team of people who could try and resolve the problems.

“And so with some funding from Ashfield District Council, support from the police and training from Ascension Trust, we started operating.

"The important thing about street pastors is that it’s a local initiative staffed by local people so that the support we offer is very specific to the area that we work in.

“We were the church in action on the streets.

"And so if people asked us who we were and why we did what we did, we would always be absolutely honest and tell them.”

When the first lockdown ended, the group resumed it’s work with prayer walks to see what the town centre was like and try to evaluate what need there was for the street pastors.

However, after two more subsequent lockdowns, the decision has now been taken to end the project.