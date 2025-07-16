Hucknall students go international for memorable French trip to Normandy

In a journey that blended history, culture, and camaraderie, more than 40 students and staff from The Holgate Academy in Hucknall recently returned from an enriching four-day trip to Normandy in France.

Departing Hucknall in the early hours of the morning, the group set off with excitement and curiosity – and returned with unforgettable memories and a deeper understanding of the past.

The trip offered students a unique opportunity to explore key historical sites, immerse themselves in French culture, and build lasting friendships.

From the moment they arrived, the group embraced every experience with enthusiasm and maturity.

Holgate students at one of the D-Day memorial sites in Normandy. Photo: Submitted

One of the most poignant moments came at the Pegasus Bridge Memorial, where students learned about the bravery of British airborne forces during the D-Day landings.

This theme of remembrance continued throughout the trip, with visits to both the British and German war cemeteries, as well as the powerful Arromanches 360 cinema, which brought the events of World War II vividly to life.

But the trip wasn’t all solemn reflection – there was plenty of fun and discovery too.

Students explored bustling French markets, practiced their language skills, and sampled local delicacies including handmade caramels and artisan chocolates.

Cultural highlights included the Bayeux Tapestry and a behind-the-scenes look at Normandy’s traditional sweet-making industries.

Evenings were filled with laughter and connection with French pupils at the accommodation.

The group stayed at La Closerie des Djinns in Bernières-sur-Mer, just a short walk from the beach, providing the perfect base for both learning and relaxation.

Before heading home, students enjoyed a final shopping stop at a French hypermarché, stocking up on souvenirs and snacks.

The return journey was filled with stories, music, and reflections on a week that had left a lasting impression on everyone involved.

Sadia Medjdoub, head of modern foreign languages, said: “We are incredibly proud of how our students represented Holgate Academy throughout the trip, their curiosity, respect, and positivity shone through each day.

“As a languages teacher, there was nothing more rewarding than to see my students excited to experience real French living.

"Their young minds were open to embracing the food, the language, the culture, and the history.”

A heartfelt thank you goes to the dedicated staff who made this experience possible and to the students for embracing every moment with open minds and open hearts.”