Hucknall Tesco fuel station 'closed' amid panic buying and claims of staff being abused

Long queues have been forming at filling stations throughout the district in recent days – despite the gvernment urging people to buy fuel as normal.

There are no issues with the amount of fuel available, more so the issue is to do with the availability of HGV drivers to deliver to forecourts.

But social media is reporting that the Tesco store on Ashgate Road in Hucknall has closed off the pumps.

Hucknall Tesco.

More concerning are claims that staff have been verbally abused as customers lose their cool.

Posting on a Hucknall Facebook page, one person said those targeting staff who were ‘just doing their job’ should be ‘ashamed of themselves’

Others shared insight into how they are coping – and how the difficulties aroun filling their cars will impact on them.

From not being able to take disabled relatives to day centres to not being able to fulfil their daily work duties.

Many have also blamed some media outlets, in particular the national mainstream outlets, for scaremongering and provoking some of the panic.

Other forcourts in thE Dispatch district have also been inundated, including Texaco on Watnall Road and Morrisons at Bulwell.

At mant petrol stations across the UK, drivers are facing a £30 limit amid fears of shortages.

Some drivers have even been seen filling up jerry cans.

The chaotic scenes come after a shortage of HGV drivers has forced some fuel retailers to shut their pumps and ration sales, with Esso, BP and Tesco forecourts all affected by petrol deliveries.

The EG Group, which runs around 400 petrol stations across the UK, has imposed a limit of £30 per customer to ensure everyone has a “fair chance to refuel”.

The group confirmed that the emergency services and lorry drivers would not be affected by the price cap.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the current unprecedented customer demand for fuel and associated supply challenges we have taken the decision to introduce a limit of £30 per customer on all of our grades of fuel.

"This excludes HGV drivers and emergency services due to their vital role at this time. This is a company decision to ensure all our customers have a fair chance to refuel and to enable our sites to carry on running smoothly.

"We kindly ask everyone visiting our sites to treat our colleagues, supply chain partners and customers with respect during these very challenging times.

“All of EG Group’s UK sites remain open and operational to serve customers.”

A full list of petrol stations run by the EG Group’s petrol stations across the UK is available to view online.

Drivers urged not to panic-buy

Drivers have been urged by police to be “sensible” about filling up at petrol stations after queues built up at garages across the country.

The lengthy queues come despite pleas from No 10 and motoring bodies urging the public not to panic-buy, with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps telling motorists to “carry on as normal”.

A Downing Street spokesman said: "We have ample fuel stocks in this country and the public should be reassured there are no shortages.

"But like countries around the world we are suffering from a temporary Covid-related shortage of drivers needed to move supplies around the country.

"We're looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems, but any measures we introduce will be very strictly time-limited.