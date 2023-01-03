Hucknall Tesco store 'open as usual' after closure following New Year's Day 'incident'

Reports on social media alerted shoppers to the fact the store was closed and speculation was rife as to the reason why, with several reports saying there had been a break-in or an attempted break-in at the store.

Tesco would not disclose the reason for the closure, but simply said it was now business as usual.

Advertisement

Tesco in Hucknall was forced to close for a time on New Year's Day following an incident. Photo: Google

A spokesman said: “Our Hucknall Extra store is open as normal after a short closure following an incident overnight.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”

Advertisement