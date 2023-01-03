Hucknall Tesco store 'open as usual' after closure following New Year's Day 'incident'
Tesco has reported that its store on Ashgate Road in Hucknall is ‘open as normal’ again after it was closed for a time on New Year’s Day.
Reports on social media alerted shoppers to the fact the store was closed and speculation was rife as to the reason why, with several reports saying there had been a break-in or an attempted break-in at the store.
Tesco would not disclose the reason for the closure, but simply said it was now business as usual.
A spokesman said: “Our Hucknall Extra store is open as normal after a short closure following an incident overnight.
“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused.”
Your Dispatch has contacted Nottinghamshire Police about reports of a break-in at the store.