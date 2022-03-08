Hucknall theatre company to whisk audiences back to 1994 - and dreams of National Lottery riches

The show hits the stage next month

Door 2 Door 1994 is the latest production by Elemental Theatre Company (ETC) and focuses on the residents of a street in Nottingham, in the run-up to the first ever draw of the National Lottery on November 19 1994.

As they await the results, secrets are revealed, truths are confronted and grand plans for the future are being made.

The street is overcome with Lotto fever, as Noel Edmonds hosts the BBC's first ever prize draw, with £5 million up for grabs.

The show is the latest for ETC, which was formed in 2017. The company’s previous four events have boasted sellout crowds

What’s more, during the pandemic, ETC also performed Shot Down in Lockdown, which was an online murder mystery evening that raised more than £2,000 for Sheffield-based charity Cavendish Cancer Care.

Chris Stevenson, one of ETC’s founding members, said: "For our first show back after lockdown, we decided to write a play about something we'd all done a lot of during the lockdown - watching TV.

"We were fascinated by the concept of jumping between different houses and seeing little snippets of everyday life. Going 'door to door', so to speak.

“Returning to acting after Covid has been a big challenge, learning to trust each other again and building our confidence, but we're excited to be in front of a live audience once more.”

The show will be performed at Mansfield’s Create Theatre on Derby Road from 7:30pm on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 April.

As well as being a nod to 90s nostalgia, ETC hopes that their production will show the variety of possibilities available to winners of the National Lottery, as well as the different circumstances of those who take part in the competition. The show will feature a soundtrack of hits of 1994 with plenty of nostalgic references.

Tickets for the show cost £6 for general admission, £5 for concessions, and group options are available. For more details and to book, visit www.seaty.co.uk/1994