Events galore have been staged at Titchfield Park, many of which have been colourful and action packed

Hucknall Titchfield Park is 100.....spot anyone you know in this photo gallery of events of the past?

As Titchfield Park in Hucknall marks its centenary, the Dispatch looks back on some events of the past at the venue.

By Martin Hutton
Friday, 17th June 2022, 1:10 pm

The venue is etched into the town’s history, having been the host of lanmark occasions and the annual Remembrance Day service.

Some of your own memories will be contained in these snaps.

1. Green fingered

Seven-year-olds William Plaskitt, Abigail Wheeldon and Aliassa Peutrill, of Broomhill Junior School plant bulbs at Titchfield Park in 2006

Photo: Angela Ward

2. Paying respects

Titchfield Park today is home to the town's war memorial and hosts the Remembrance Sunday service every year. This snap dates back to 2007

Photo: Angela Ward

3. Mascot fun

Charlie Titherley, three, meets a Paw Patrol character at a Fun Factor fun day held at the park

Photo: Chris Etchells

4. Fireworks fun

The park regularly hosted the Ashfield district Bonfire Night and fireworks, this is a snap from 2006

Photo: jane.hilton

