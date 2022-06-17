The venue is etched into the town’s history, having been the host of lanmark occasions and the annual Remembrance Day service.
Some of your own memories will be contained in these snaps.
1. Green fingered
Seven-year-olds William Plaskitt, Abigail Wheeldon and Aliassa Peutrill, of Broomhill Junior School plant bulbs at Titchfield Park in 2006
Photo: Angela Ward
2. Paying respects
Titchfield Park today is home to the town's war memorial and hosts the Remembrance Sunday service every year. This snap dates back to 2007
Photo: Angela Ward
3. Mascot fun
Charlie Titherley, three, meets a Paw Patrol character at a Fun Factor fun day held at the park
Photo: Chris Etchells
4. Fireworks fun
The park regularly hosted the Ashfield district Bonfire Night and fireworks, this is a snap from 2006
Photo: jane.hilton