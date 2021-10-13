Hucknall to host another food & drink festival in time for Christmas

And so pleased were Ashfield District Council with it, they are holding another one to kick-off the Christmas build up on Sunday, November 21 between 10am and 4pm.

From start to finish at the first festival Hucknall High Street was busy with visitors clambering to taste some of the culinary delights on offer from all over the world.

Many of the stalls completely sold out of stock before the end on a very successful day.

Hucknall councillors John Wilmott and Jim Blagden at one of the stalls at the first event

Coun Samantha Deakin (Ash Ind), said on the council’s Twitter account: “We had more than 4,000 people attend that event, it was a roaring success and what we want to do is bring you another one back just before Christmas.

"Save the date, November 21 in your diaries and we look forward to seeing you down there.

"It was so, so good last time, let’s double it this time.”