Hucknall Town FC staging special aquatics charity auction for children's hopsital
A special pond, tropical fish and aquatics auction in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital is taking place at Hucknall Town FC on Watnall Road in May
The auction, which is on May 15 will feature tropical and cold-water fish, pond fish, new and used fish tanks and pond and aquarium equipment and other related items.
There will also be a charity raffle, licensed bar and live draw win a fish tank worth more than £500.
In addition, there will be trade stands selling food and equipment at discounted prices.
All proceeds will go to Birmingham Children’s Hospice.
Cheryl Hibberd, from organisers Fish Mania Aquatics of Rainworth, said: "This will be our first auction since before the pandemic.
“We are supporting Birmingham Children’s Hospice as they looked after our son after he was born with a heart condition.”
Anyone wanting to sell items, book lots or get more information, should call 01623 980300 or 07961 8340265, or visit the website here or the Facebook page here.