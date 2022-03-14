The auction, which is on May 15 will feature tropical and cold-water fish, pond fish, new and used fish tanks and pond and aquarium equipment and other related items.

There will also be a charity raffle, licensed bar and live draw win a fish tank worth more than £500.

In addition, there will be trade stands selling food and equipment at discounted prices.

The auction will raise funds for Birmingham Children's Hospital, which helped organiser Cheryl Hibbard's son when he was born with a heart condition

All proceeds will go to Birmingham Children’s Hospice.

Cheryl Hibberd, from organisers Fish Mania Aquatics of Rainworth, said: "This will be our first auction since before the pandemic.

“We are supporting Birmingham Children’s Hospice as they looked after our son after he was born with a heart condition.”