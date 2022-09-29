The Yellows – and their junior arm, Hucknall Warriors – are preparing for the big move to their new ground across the road off Aerial Way.

For more than 15 years, a change of home has been in the pipeline.

But this is now within touching distance with Town’s final game at Watnall Road to take place on October 15 when they host Aylestone Town in the UCL Division One.

The stands at the RM Stadium

And to celebrate the landmark, the club is offering free entry for all at what will be an historic event as 79 years of football at Watnall Road comes to an end.

The club said: “The bar will be open from 1.30pm in the clubhouse and we will remain open after the match where we have other things planned.

"Get the date in your diary, share with friends and neighbours and let’s make this a great event.”

Action from the past at the current Watnall Road ground

The club then has a series of away matches after this game prior to the opening of the the new RM Stadium, scheduled for late November or early December.

The club continued: “Progress at The RM Stadium is good.

"The pitches are pretty much complete and the clubhouse is well on the way to completion with most of the walls and ceilings 90 per cent completed.

"We are expecting the project to be completed within the next couple of months."

The main entrance and Talk of The Town function room at the current Yellows home

And the club is now inviting local businesses to take advantage of the commercial opportunities the new stadium will bring.

It said: “We have a number of sponsorship opportunities which businesses can take advantage of.

"These range from pitchside boards to the opportunity to sponsor and name a stand.

The clubhouse at the RM Stadium

"This is is an exciting opportunity for local businesses to be part of what will be a historic move and something that will generate huge interest in the local community.”

For more information please email [email protected] or call Tom McDonald on 07812 160561.

Work is progressing on the RM Stadium

Checking out the new ground are (from left) Town chairman Bob Scotney, Joanne Smith, Chris Chaplin and Andrea Harrison