Hucknall Town adds support to campaign to collect sleeping bags and blankets for Ukraine refugees

Yellows supporters can donate blankets or sleeping bags at the home game on March 19

The #Sleep1000 mission is being organised by members of West Hucknall Baptist Church and specifically aims to take at least 1,000 sleeping bags and blankets to Krakow in Poland, where many refugees have escaped to.

Several venues, organisations and schools in Hucknall have already joined the cause and already more than £7,000 has been raised and 120-plus sleeping bags donated.

Well-known Hucknall man Ben Marshall is one of the organisers of the aid trip, which will leave for Poland on Monday March 21 in a number of vans sponsored by local businesses.

Now The Yellows and Warriors are uniting to give support.

Hucknall Town FC will be accepting new and used sleeping bags and blankets at their next home match on Saturday, March 19, alongside a bucket collection to allow supporters to help financially.

Hucknall Warriors’ Under-10s team will be mascots at the game.

Mr Marshall told the Dispatch: “We are looking to get as many thermal blankets and sleeping bags together to take straight there for people who need them now.

"It’s a very specific aid request this, we don’t want any toys or clothes, what we need are these sleeping bags and blankets.”

Continuing the footballing theme, the campaign has also received the backing of Hucknall’s Nottingham Forest captain Joe Worrall.

Other collection points in operation for #Sleep1000 include West Hucknall Baptist Church on Ruffs Drive from 6pm to 9pm on weekdays until March 18; The Griffin’s Head pub in Papplewick on afternoons and evenings; The Horse & Groom in Linby on afternoons and evenings; Nottingham Printing on Papplewick Lane in Hucknall during office hours; and the John Godber Centre on Ogle Street from 9am to 7pm Monday to Friday and Saturdays from 8am the 12midday.