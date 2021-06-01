Hucknall U3A members join thousands on World's Biggest Bike Ride

Hucknall and District U3A has a thriving cycling group that has planned rides every Wednesdays and most weekends and members took the chance to enjoy and celebrate the simple pleasure of riding a bike.

The event was part of Bike Week 2021, which runs until June 5.

David Rose, Hucknall & District U3A chairman, said: “We covered 44 miles on a circular route from Hucknall which included Calverton, Epperstone, Gunthorpe, Colwick, Trent Bridge Basford and Bulwell.

Members of Hucknall U3A cycling club who took part in the event

“The theme of Bike Week 2021 is health and wellbeing and at Hucknall U3A we believe that cycling remains a great way to keep fit and active into our 3rd age of retirement from full-time work.”