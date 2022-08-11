Hucknall Ukulele Club to start meeting in the Bowman in town

The group will be in the bar from 6.30pm and in the upstairs function room from 7pm to 9pm.
Mike Harris, from the group, said: “The emphasis is on playing and making music together and the club is somewhere to meet like minded people and enjoy the evening, and in a pub.
"If, in the meanwhile, it helps with confidence and well-being, all the better.
“There's no obligation, no cost, but making music is thirsty work.
“Everyone is welcome, even if just to say hello.
"Bring a friend and if you don't already own an instrument, you can always just sing, hum, whistle or whatever.
"Ukulele groups are also often joined by other musicians and instruments such as guitar, harmonica and violin.”
For further information about the club, visit the website here.