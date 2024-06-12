Hucknall Ukulele Group teams up with choirs for cracking charity fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hucknall Ukulele Group (HUG) joined together with the Bulwell Riverside Community Choir and the Sotto Voce Chamber Choir for a special night of music to raise funds for the Nottingham-based Shareware Clothing Scheme Charity.

The concert was the first in the charity’s new NottingJam series of musical events.

Under the guidance of musical director Mat Burton, the groups combined to present a 90-minute concert at Our Lady's Church on Brooklyn Road in Bulwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posting on their Facebook page, Shareware Clothing Scheme said: “What an incredible time we had at the first of our series of NottingJam music events this summer.

Members of Hucknall Ukulele Group performing at the concert. Photo: HUG Facebook

"Bulwell Riverside Community Choir, Hucknall Ukulele Group and Sotto Voce – a chamber choir who'd never sung together in public before – combined to give us a wonderfully-varied festival of music in the wonderful acoustics of Our Lady's Church.

"Together they raised a brilliant £552 and helped us raise lots of awareness in Clothing Poverty Awareness Week too.

"What a wonderful evening of music we enjoye.

"Thank you to everyone who attended and made the raffle so successful too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This figure will help us provide new underwear for children and joggers for men, supporting around 100 people locally."

Hucknall is the setting for the next concert in the NottingJam series with the Torkard Ensemble at Hucknall Parish Church in Saturday, June 22 at 7.30pm.

This will be a pay-as-you-feel orchestral concert of summer classical favourites.