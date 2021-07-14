Hucknall urged to have say on powers to tackle street boozing, urinating in public and dog fouling

Enforcement officers will have extended powers to dish out fines

Ashfield District Council currently has a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in place until September 30, which covers eight areas across the patch bans nuisance behaviours such as dog fouling.

Community protection officers (CPOs) and the police can issue fixed penalty notices (FPNs) to anyone who breaches the order.

The fine is £100, and failure to pay can lead to a summary conviction and a maximum fine of £1,000.

Now the council is now seeking residents’ views on a refreshed PSPO which would come into force on October 1, and remain in place for three years.

Residents have until August 23 to have their say on the consultation.

The proposed order includes rules around drinking alcohol in specific areas, banning urinating or defecating in public, dog fouling in specified areas, failing to carry a device or other means of removing dog faeces on demand, not having dogs on leads and the number of dogs a person is in control of by direction.

It also gives the power to exclude dogs from a specified area and allows officers to move dog-owners on if they break the regulations.

Coun Helen Ann Smith, cabinet member for community safety and crime reduction, said: “The current PSPO has been incredibly effective as a tool to help us combat anti-social behaviour across our town centres.

"It has allowed us to use our enforcement powers over the last three years and our community safety team have been busy issuing hundreds of fines.

"By extending this PSPO, we can continue the excellent work and commit to our priority of creating safer and cleaner town centres in which to live and to visit.

“We welcome your comments on this consultation, if you think we are tackling anti-social and nuisance behaviour effectively, or if you think there are areas we could improve upon, please let us know. Your voice matters.”