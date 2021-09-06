Hucknall walking cricketers raise £400 for Cancer Research

Players from Hucknall Walking Cricket Club made the donation to Hucknall Cricket Club as Cancer Research is the Nottinghamshire Premier League side’s chosen charity.

Hucknall Walking CC has been using Hucknall CC’s Hayden Lane ground this summer due to it’s usual home at Hucknall Leisure Centre being unavailable due to alterations.

Walking cricket will be back at the Leisure Centre later this month Tuesdays and Thursdays 11am till 1pm and Wednesday evenings 7pm till 9pm.

Ian Dowell, of Hucknall CC, receiving the cheque from Hucknall Walking CC members Roger Braybrook (left) and Nigel Lobb (right).