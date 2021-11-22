They are asking for any donations that can help build up stock at Hucknall food bank ready to support families and individuals who are struggling this year.

Posting on its Facebook page, Hucknall Fire Station said: “Hucknall, we need you!

"After the amazing support and uptake last year we are going to be rolling out our 12 days of Christmas again.

Hucknall Fire Station is again calling on people to support its 12 Days of Christmas appeal to support the town's food bank

“But again we can’t do it without your support..

“Last year, so many family’s and individuals who were struggling received your hampers and donations and these made an enormous difference to the festive season for them.

"Without the massive amount of support from our Hucknall community many would have had even less that they did receive.

"Financial pressures have only grown, and more and more Individuals and families are using Hucknall’s food bank.

"Throughout this year we have continued to help the Hucknall food bank with regular weekly collections from different areas and delivery as well to those that simply still can’t get out.

"To help the Hucknall food bank build their stock and get enough food for individuals over Christmas, we have again devised a 12 days of Christmas scheme and come up with 12 items to add to your bag on 12 dates.

"Don’t worry if you can’t get your hands on everything we have this as a guide you can simply replace it with something else, or even make up your own – anything is better than nothing.

We understand times are tough for everyone at the minute so in addition this year if the 12 days donation is a stretch for you but you still want to spread a little magic we are also looking for donations of selection boxes we aim to deliver to Nottinghamshire’s children’s wards for the festive season.

"A single £1 selection box will put a massive smile on a child’s face and you can help us do this.”

As part of the campaign, firefighters will visiting any schools who have taken part in collecting for the campaign to collect their donations on Friday, December 10.

They will then be collecting the public’s donations on Saturday, December 11.

If you want to take part in the campaign, message the fire station via its Facebook page here with your address so that firefighters can come and collect your donation on December 11.

On the Facebook page, you can also find the firefighters’ suggestion list for items to put in your donation for each of the 12 days.

If you are not on Facebook, but still want to take part, call 07967 690717 to add your name to the list.