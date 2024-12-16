Hucknall wellbeing group members turn Santa for town food bank with Christmas donation

The founder of a Hucknall health and wellbeing group has praised her members after they pulled out all the stops to help the town’s food bank this Christmas.

Theresa Gandy is the founder of Your Time who has already previously started three weight-loss groups in the town since 2021 after being project was awarded grants from the UK Prosperity Fund, the National Lottery Community Fund and Nottinghamshire Couny Council Communitues Fund to enable groups to be established.

The scheme also hold weekly walking sessions at Titchfield Park on Sunday mornings.

One of the regular things Your Time does is collect donations for the food bank, especially at this time of year when demand is higher than ever.

Members of Your Time in Hucknall with some of the items they have collected for the food bank. Photo: Submitted

Theresa said: “Since opening our doors in September 2021, all our members have also supported our local community food bank with a monthly raffle which has raised more than £1,300 so far.

"I also have a tub at our weekly group sessions to drop off much-needed food, household and toiletry donations, which I drop off to the food bank throughout the year.

"Kindness and support are at the heart of our Your Time ethos, and helping our wider community is a priority.

Your Time founder Theresa Gandy thanked her members for their generosity. Photo: Submitted

“For the past three Christmases, we have done an extra food drive to donate to those in our community less fortunate at such a costly time of year.

“This year’s food drive was in the form of a food bank bingo.

“Each member had bingo card and for every item donated item they each received a sticker.

"Our members have again embraced this opportunity to help and also had fun filling their bingo cards.

“These will be entered into a small prize draw at our last sessions of the year.

"The total donations for this 10-week food drive have excelled previous years and our total donations are 656 items between 24 group members.

"I want to thank them all for their amazing generosity and kindness during what are increasingly challenging times for us all – it truly is heartwarming.”

For more information on Your Time, visit yourtimebelievebelongbecomecic.co.uk, email [email protected] or visit the Your Time Facebook page at facebook.com/yourtimebelievebelongbecomecic

Hucknall Food Bank is based at Under One Roof on Vine Terrace.

For details of how you can support it, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064897681059