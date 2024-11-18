Hucknall wellbeing group's epic walking challenge has reached Australia

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A walking challenge started by a Hucknall wellness and wellbeing group has been so successful, the group has now collectively made it to Australia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group are all members of the new Your Time walk & talk group that holds weekly sessions on Sundays at Titchfield Park.

The group was started back in 2022 by Your Time founder Theresa Gandy – who has already previously started three weight-loss groups in the town after the Your Time project was awarded grants from the UK Prosperity Fund, the National Lottery Community Fund and Nottinghamshife Couny Council Communitues Fund to enable groups to be established.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of these groups was walk & talk and in March Theresa set members a ‘national’ virtual challenge back with a sponsored walk to cover the eqivalent of the length of Britain from John O’Groats to Land’s End over the course of their regular sessions – a distance of 874 miles.

Members of the Your Time walk & talk group who, between, them, have walked the distance from Hucknall to Australia. Photo: Submitted

So well has the group responded to this, seven members have now already individually completed the challenge.

But Theresa wants everyone in the group to be part of the challenge and so they began adding their totals together to see how far they could get.

Theresa said: “As a group we completed the initial length-of-Britain journey in five weeks back in April

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have continued to total our weekly miles and see what different destinations we could reach, as a fun reminder as a group that every ones contribution counts and so does every mile.

“Collectively our members have walked just over 10,000 miles which is the distance from Hucknall to Australia.

"So, we celebrated with Aussie t-shirts blow-up Kangeroos and flags at our latest session in the park.

The weekly wellbeing support sessions are on Thursdays at 6.15pm at St Johns Community Church and Fridays at 9.45am at The John Godber Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walk & talk sessions are every Sunday morning at Titchfield Park.

Theresa continued: “We encourage our members to be more active in a way that works for them.

"We know getting outside in nature can promote good mental health and reduce any stresses they may have.

"The idea was I gave each member of the group a year to complete the 854 miles individually and it’s harder for some because some have mobility issues – our oldest member is 87.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I wanted it to be inclusive and they all get a certificate for however many miles they do in the year.

"Some have already done the 874 miles so we’ve done the combined mileage so everyone feels involved and as we’ve gone on, I’ve been telling them that we’ve reach Paris now, for example and then last week, we completed 10,000 miles as a group which is the distance to Australia.”

The group will continue the challenge until February to allow each member to clock up as many miles a possible.

But Theresa is already considering the next challenge for the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I’m trying to sort something out with the leisire centre at the moment where we walk from Hucknall to Paris but also included in that is swimming the English Channel.”

For more information on Your Time, visit yourtimebelievebelongbecomecic.co.uk, email [email protected] or visit the Your Time Facebook page.