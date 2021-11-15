Hucknall Whyburn Farm campaigners hand over petition against 3,000 homes on green belt to Ashfield District Council

Members of the group Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development handed over a paper petition to a governance officer at the council with more than 4,000 signatures on it to.

Those numbers, combined with more than 3,000 that have so far signed the group’s online petition, takes the total number of signatures to more than 7,000.

People can still sign the online petition here until tomorrow night (Tuesday, November 16).

Campaigners outside Ashfield District Council's offices before the petition was handed in

Mandy Shaw, the driving force behind the paper petition for the group, said: “It feels brilliant to have handed it in, it’s good to get it all done and dusted and it will be better still when we add on the online numbers and get the final total, so fingers crossed more people get online and sign the online one.

"We’ve got around 7,500 signatures which is brilliant.

"We’d love to have got up to the 10,000 but we’ve only had six weeks to get all this together and everyone has really pulled out the stops.

"There are people in the group who’ve been out every night getting signatures, people in Hucknall have really cared about it.

Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development campaign group members Mandy Shaw (left) and Jemma Chambers (right), together with campaigners against proposed developments on Cauldwell Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield also handing in their petition

“The businesses have been fabulous as well and they haven’t just left the petition lying on the counter, they’ve really engaged with their customers over it.

“The pubs too, some pubs have got 200 signatures for us.”

The council governance officer will now check the paper petition and e-petition numbers and give the group a final total later this week.

The group was set up after it was revealed in the Dispatch that the council’s new draft local plan included proposals to build nearly 5,000 new homes in Hucknall, including 3,000 on green belt land.

The proposals brought an immediate and sustained backlash from residents who already feel the town’s infrastructure, particularly medical facilities, cannot cope with numbers as they are now, let alone with another 5,000 to be added.

So far, the group has held a public meeting in the town, which packed out the John Godber Centre, and held a campaign walk on the land at Whyburn Farm over the weekend which was also well attended.

The group has run its yellow ribbon campaign with supporters wearing yellow ribbons and tying ribbons to buildings and objects around the town.

Campaigners are also urged to make sure they take part in the council consultation and register their comments on the proposals with that.