Katie works for the Derbyshire Police Authority, which is responsible for the forensic section in the Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire police forces.

Her main job is to identify persons by their fingerprints, to compare prints over the years and prepare evidence for court cases.

She also takes evidence from bodies which have been buried, decomposed and mummified to pass to a coroner and attend major incidents to assist in recovery marks.

Hucknall WI members learnt all about the forensic world of fingerprinting at their latest meeting

She explained that fingerprints never change from birth to death unless there is a deep injury to them.

The first UK conviction using fingerprints happened in 1902 for a burglary and 1905 was the first murder case in which they were used.

In the early days, they were used for signing documents when people couldn’t write.

Katie presented everyone at the meeting with a key ring which included their own fingerprint before being thanked by Brenda Lansdale.

The monthly competition for members was to decorate a large hand print – there were 10 entries and the winner was Tina Cheetham.

Members were brought up to date on current county WI events by president, Meg Zanker, who also gave final details of the group’s upcoming ‘crafternoon tea’ event, which will be held at the church hall

The next meeting will be held at the Hucknall Central Methodist Church on April 19 at 7.15pm when the speaker’s subject will be ‘garden crafts’.