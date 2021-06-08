Hucknall WI members Zoom in for latest meeting

Among members logging in were Debbie Clarke, Carol Curtis, Meg Zanker (secretary and president) Judy Gow, Brenda Langsdale, Katie Faers, Julie Smart, Jacky Toplis and Jenny Holmes.

The speaker for the evening was Jenny Simkins who is an active champion of ‘mindfulness’.

Whilst she is employed by Derbyshire Police as a forensic imaging specialist, she has also been a volunteer youth worker and on a children’s helpline and she is passionate about mindfulness encompassing gratefulness and compassion towards herself and others.

Members of Hucknall (Leenside) WI held their latest meeting over Zoom

She gives regular sessions to her colleagues and recently received an award in recognition of this service over the past year.

In her talk, she gave the WI viewers advice on the easiest way to become calm and unagitated by sitting erect on a chair with your hands on your lap taking deep breaths.

She also said this helped if you had a problem getting to sleep at night.

This year the resolutions usually discussed and voted on at the National Federation WI (NFWI) AGM in London will be voted online and the current one relates to ovarian cancer.

It reads: "Every two hours in the UK someone dies of ovarian cancer.

"Making sure GP’s and the public know what to look for will not only ensure the early detection and treatment of this disease but transforms lives today and for generations to come.”

The NFWI calls on members everywhere to help increase awareness of the subtle signs of ovarian cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK there are around 7,000 new cases every year and around 4,000 deaths.

Members were advised it mainly affected those who had been through the menopause and symptoms include feeling constantly bloated, a swollen tummy and pelvic area, quickly feeling full when eating and loss of appetite along with wanting to pass urine more often than usual.

Members were also told that the earlier it was diagnosed, the easier it is to treat.