Hucknall Wildlife Group allotments police officers helped clear are now up for award
The reason for the re visit is the group have been named as finalists in BBC Radio Nottingham’s 'make a difference' competition which was launched at the beginning of the Covid pandemic with the aim of bringing communities together.
The group have been clearing an overgrown allotment site with the aim of turning the plot into a colorful and tranquil place for the community, wildlife and insects to enjoy in equal measure.
They have also recently taken over an adjoining plot which will require a lot of work in the coming weeks and months but hopefully will prove just as successful.
Posting on Ashfield Police’s Facebook page, PC Sandeep Mann, from Hucknall NPT, said: “It's great to see the wildlife group’s hard work being acknowledged by BBC Radio Nottingham.
"I know how much effort and selfless dedication has gone into turning the allotment into an urban oasis, it looks great now but I cannot wait to see it upon completion.
"They should be so proud and I hope the community of Hucknall get behind the group at the awards – good luck."
PC Neil Reddish, who is also part of the NPT, added: When I went into the allotments this week, I just thought wow!
"I couldn't believe the transformation from the overgrown plot I walked into back in March.
"I am pleased I was able to help in a small way but I take my hat off to the trust who must have worked their socks off to create this beautiful space.
"They really have worked miracles and when it is finished will be such a tranquil and calming environment.
"The great outdoors can really have a transformative effect of your mental health and inner peace and I would urge anyone who feels they would like to help or contribute to check out the the Hucknall Wildlife Group's Facebook or Instagram pages for further details"
"Best of luck with the awards, it's richly deserved.”
