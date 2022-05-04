Hucknall will be full of music, food and fun for Titchfield Park's 100th birthday party

In 1914, in honour of his 25th anniversary and the 21st birthday of his son, the Marquis of Titchfield, the Duke of Portland, gave 11 acres of land to the town of Hucknall.

Another 13 acres were added by the Hucknall Miners Welfare Committee, funded by a coal tax.

The opening of the park was held up by the outbreak of the WWI but the Marquis finally conducted the opening ceremony in July 1922.

Hucknall will celebrate Titchfield Park's centenary this summer

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said “We have a fantastic fun day planned for Titchfield Park’s centenary celebration.

"We will be releasing the full details on our website and social media soon but so far we have booked several local bands and singers to entertain the crowds on the stage, face painting and children’s entertainment and tasty food and drink options;

"Titchfield Park Bowls Club will be offering a bowls taster session and there will be a host of community stalls for residents to browse as they enjoy the atmosphere of the event.

"We can’t wait to celebrate our award winning park turning 100 and we hope to see Hucknall residents come down and have a memorable day .