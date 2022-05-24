Hucknall woman living the dream as she opens her own brand new cafe in town

Lucy Pates, 27, opened LR’s Cafe & Kitchen on Washdyke Lane, for the first time this week and admitted she was still on cloud nine about it.

She said: “It’s a surreal feeling and crazy to think I’m a business owner, it feels like I’m not quite back down on earth yet.”

This was always something I’ve really wanted to do, it’s always been on my bucket list.

Lucy Pates (right), with colleague Beverley Faloon, has opened LR's Cafe and Kitchen in Hucknall

"I’ve always liked baking, I used to make cakes on the side while I worked in pubs when I was 18 so it’s always been something I wanted to do.

"And when this site became available, I decided to take the leap, as they say, and go for it.

"The opening has gone really well and we’ve been really busy.

"It’s called LR’s rather than LP’s because I’m getting married next year and I’ll be changing my name, so it made sense to be LR’s straight away rather than having the hassle of having to change all the signs again next year.”

The cafe is open from 8am to 2pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

On the menu are breakfasts, hot and cold cobs, homemade cakes, including Victoria sponge and chocolate cakes, flavoured cupcakes, pastries, special cakes and hot and cold drinks.

The majority of the business will be takeaway but there is also a small seated dining area for around eight to ten people to eat inside as well.

Lucy runs the cafe herself but she is being helped by her friend Beverley Faloon, whom she worked with at a previous job.

And she says her friends and family have been right behind her new venture every step of the way.

She said: “We’ve had really great support from everyone leading up this this moment when we are now open.

"All my family have been supporting me and and all my friends from my old job too.

"Everyone from Hucknall has really been getting behind me and this venture and a lot of friends and family came to the opening day on the Monday.”