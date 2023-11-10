Hucknall woman staging another fun charity drag night in late daughter's memory

A Hucknall woman is lighting up the night in town his month with a glitzy charity drag night in aid of the charity started in memory of her daughter.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ruth Braddock, 67, is again hosting the event The Engine Rooms on Watnall Road on November 25.

Once again, the event will be in aid of Danielle’s Flutterbyes, the charity Ruth started in 2015 to help young people suffering with kidney disease in the Nottinghamshire area hospitals after she tragically lost her daughter Danielle to the illness on Christmas night in 2014.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “The charity supports young people living with, and being treated for, kidney disease at Nottinghamshire hospitals, such as City Hospital and King’s Mill.

Ruth Braddock with her late daughter Danielle

As with last year, the event will again be headlined by Zandra Experience – aka Mark Preston – who has raised thousands of pounds for various charities by appearing at venues and events across Nottinghamshire in the last 21 years.

Like Ruth, Mark has known huge lows mentally in coping with loss and trauma and it was this shared sadness that brought them together in aid of Danielle’s Flutterbyes last year.

And the success of the night convinced Ruth to stage another event this year and get Mark – or Zandra – back to headline again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ruth continued: “Last year’s event went really well but for some reason, this year’s event is selling a bit slowly.

"This is raising money for hospitals in Nottinghamshire, through the charity I set up and we want people to come along and support us again and have a really good night.

"Here at Danielle’s Flutterbyes we help anyone in hospitals around Nottinghamshire suffering with kidney disease

“For me personally, when I lost Danielle when she was 24, I was in a dark place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But my other daughter said rhat we needed to do something and I knew I didn’t want other young people to go through what Danielle went through because it was horrendous.”

As well as Zandra, the event in Hucknall will also feature performances from Sharon Swallowz, The Devi’s, Glittery Gin and Benji D, as well Congratulations Disco.

There will also be a raffle on the night as well.