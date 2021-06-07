Zoe Foster was on High Street in the town last Saturday morning when she suddenly collapsed.

Fortunately, several people quickly rushed to her aid and called and ambulance, which then took her to hospital.

Zoe, of Watnall Road, says she has no recollection of the moments leading up to the frightening incident.

Zoe Foster says she will be making more time for herself after her seizure fright

But she says she regards it as a warning sign from life to start ‘being more kind to herself’.

She said: “I hope this was a complete one off and never happens again.

"I cannot remember anything of the incident, I just remember being inside the ambulance feeling very confused.

"However, the doctor at the hospital said that I didn’t have a bleed on my brain, which is great news.

“I did feel a little unsettled though and I felt very tired.

"I would just like to say a huge heartfelt thank you to the amazing people of Hucknall who helped me on the day.

“It was nice that people stayed with me until the ambulance arrived and looked after my son, helped him home and made sure he was safe and had a family member’s number to call.”

Zoe says she now plans to rest and take things more easy, as well as making changes to her life to ensure an incident like this is not repeated.

She continued: “Life can change so very quickly, never take anyone for granted or go to sleep upset with the people in your life, no matter who they are, because you just never know.

"I feel I have been given the warning and a second chance to be kind to myself

"I feel a lot of things will change for me in the next few months because I am very worried that this could happen again.

“I do not have underlying conditions that are linked to seizures, but I’ve been very much under stress lately and worrying about things and just life in general.

"I’m going to take a lot more me time by taking time away from everything, doing things like sitting and reading, or just going for walks.