Hucknall woman to launch monthly chilled wellness session at town library

A Hucknall woman is expanding her health and wellbeing enterprise even further by opening another new session in the town.

Theresa Gandy started Your Time back in August 2021, initially to help women who wanted to get rid of their ‘Covid curves’.

Weekly groups have now been established at St John’s Community Centre on Nottingham Road on Thursday evenings and the John Godber Centre on on Ogle Street on Friday mornings.

All the groups were established with funding from Sport England and last year, funding received from UK Prosperity enabled Theresa to start a Your Time walking group, which runs weekly on Sunday mornings in Titchfield Park.

Your Time founder Theresa Gandy is starting a new monthly relaxed session at Hucknall Library this month. Photo: Submitted

Now, she is starting another new group, with an althogether more relaxed feel, Hucknall Library.

And she hopes this will encourage more women to join the other groups she already has running in the town.

‘Time For You’ will be running at the library on South Street on the fourth Saturday of each month from 10am to 11am.

The first session will be on June 22 and it – and all ‘Time For You’ sessions – will be free.

Theresa said: “I am trying to get those who lack confidence to start small.

"If they are able to pluck up the courage to walk through the door once a month and just spend a no-pressure hour chatting about their well-being, they may be encouraged to join our weekly sessions could continue any support.

“It's not just for anyone to get a free drink on a Saturday morning, but has the purpose to have a chilled hour with those who are struggling and hopefully they may in time be encouraged to join us weekly increasing our membership, which we are in desperate need of and also giving them additional support.

“We have been lucky enough to be awarded just under £20,000 to support us for the next two years from the National Lottery community fund.

"This will enable us to provide free well activities and trips as part of our membership.”

As well as helping women lose weight together, Your Time also supports Hucknall Food Bank with regular donations of funds and items brought in by group members.