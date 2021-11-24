Kirsty Stevenson, who runs K&S Balloons and Confectionery, and her friend Elfie originally wanted to raise £500.

But they have already reached that target and so now are trying to get to £1,000 with the second £500 to be spent on presents for the children’s ward at a local hospital.

Kirsty said: “We had this idea that we had the Elf on a Shelf costume and with it coming up to Christmas, we wanted to do something to raise money to help children who are a little less well off that we are.

Elfie and K&S in Hucknall have a launched a fund-raising effort to ensure every child gets a Christmas present this year

"We started off with a target of £500 and when we got to that, we’d take Elfie shopping down to the toy shop and then donate them to a collection point for the Cash For Kids charity.

"That was the idea and anything over £500 would be a bonus.

"The fact that we’ve already reached our first £500 target is just amazing, so I’ve reached out to few local businesses to see if we can help raise more awareness of what we’re doing.

"And from that, we will now be down at the Arc Cinema in the town this Saturday and Sunday to stand there outside for their Kids Club showings.

"They have them on Saturday and Sunday mornings, so they invited us down there so we can just try and raise as much awareness as possible and get as much money as we can for these causes.”

Kirsty has set up a gofundme page here for people to donate to her cause.

Elfie also has his own Tik Tok account at Officialtiktokelfie_23 for people to follow too.

Kirsty continued: “We promised £500 initially and we’ve got that so now we want to reach £1,000 and if we get that we’ll donate it to the children’s ward at the hospital.

"And if we get past that, we’ll spread the remainder around various other causes.

"But it’s all surrounding the children and Christmas and all of that stuff.