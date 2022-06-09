Seth Chambers, 10, was part of the cast for the show Trouble’s A Brewin’, performed by the Pauline Quirke Academy at the Shaftsbury Theatre on Shaftsbury Avenue.

Seth’s mum Jemma said: “There were a couple of Hucknall kids in there and they did us proud, it was so good to see the confidence it gave them.

"They’d been working on it for about six months and then did this performance in London.

