Seth Chambers, 10, was part of the cast for the show Trouble’s A Brewin’, performed by the Pauline Quirke Academy at the Shaftsbury Theatre on Shaftsbury Avenue.
Seth’s mum Jemma said: “There were a couple of Hucknall kids in there and they did us proud, it was so good to see the confidence it gave them.
"They’d been working on it for about six months and then did this performance in London.
"He absolutely loved it, he said he was so nervous before his first scene but he said he was just going to put his all into it and go for it and he just absolutely loved it, he was buzzing when he came off stage.”