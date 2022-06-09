Hucknall youngster makes his West End debut in London show

A young actor from Hucknall has taken part in his first London West End show.

By John Smith
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 9:33 am

Seth Chambers, 10, was part of the cast for the show Trouble’s A Brewin’, performed by the Pauline Quirke Academy at the Shaftsbury Theatre on Shaftsbury Avenue.

Seth’s mum Jemma said: “There were a couple of Hucknall kids in there and they did us proud, it was so good to see the confidence it gave them.

"They’d been working on it for about six months and then did this performance in London.

Hucknall lad Seth Chambers was part of the cast of Trouble's A Brewin' in London's West End

"He absolutely loved it, he said he was so nervous before his first scene but he said he was just going to put his all into it and go for it and he just absolutely loved it, he was buzzing when he came off stage.”

