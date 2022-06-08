Hucknall youngster makes his West End debut in London show - plus upcoming Whyburn campaign events

Seth Chambers, 10, was part of the cast for the show Trouble’s A Brewin’, performed by the Pauline Quirke Academy at the Shaftsbury Theatre on Shaftsbury Avenue.

Seth’s mum Jemma said: “There were a couple of Hucknall kids in there and they did us proud, it was so good to see the confidence it gave them.

"They’d been working on it for about six months and then did this performance in London.

"He absolutely loved it, he said he was so nervous before his first scene but he said he was just going to put his all into it and go for it and he just absolutely loved it, he was buzzing when he came off stage.”

Jemma is also well known around Hucknall as the founder and lead campaigner in the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development group opposing Ashfield District Council’s draft local plan proposals to build 3,000 new homes on green belt land in the town.

And the group has recently announced several new fund-raising events taking place in and around the town in the coming months.

First up on July 9, there is a dog show followed by a hog roast and live music at the Horse & Groom in Linby.

The group is hoping to have Hucknall MP Mark Spencer to present the prizes.

On September 17, there is a beer festival at the Lincoln Green Brewery in Hucknall.

On October 7, the group is staging a quiz night at the John Godber Centre.

And finally, on November 17, the group is back at Lincoln Green Brewery for a cider tasting event.

Jemma said: “We’re busy, busy and it’s all about keeping campaign message at the forefront of what we’re doing, keeping people interested and also raising vital funds.

"Any time now, the council will present it’s revised draft local plan and if that says there won’t be any building on the green belt, then all the money we raise will go to the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

"However, if, as I fear, that won’t be the case, then we will need that money to fund things like planning consultants to help us with our case.