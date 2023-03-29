Hucknall youngsters doing their bit for the environment with litter picks

Children from Little Foxes, on Albert Close, have been litter-picking weekly at Broomhill Park and have also made a bird box and put up bird feeders which they fill regularly.

They are also currently waiting on the council to get back to them to see if they can do some planting in the park.

Jonathan Riley, who runs Little Foxes with his wife Katie, said: “We’ve been doing all sorts of crafts and projects on topics like plastic in the sea.

Children from Little Foxes have been out litter picking

“We’ve set up our own bins too, so we can learn about what’s recyclable.

“We just think it’s important that, even from this young age, they’re on board with with the whole environmental message.

“We love caring for Hucknall and would love for others to be inspired and care for Hucknall as much as we do.”

The business is not a nursery as such as it is registered as a childminders.

But within the set-up Jonathan and Katie take all opportunities to allow the children to explore new subjects and learn about new things, especially when it comes to nature and the environment.

Jonathan said: "We go to our local park most days when we can and go litter picking and we’ve put up the bird houses and bird feeders and it’s all about just getting the kids aware of the environment around them and what they can do to help look after it.

“At the end of the day, if everyone made just a little bit of a difference, the overall difference would be huge.

“If everyone can make just a little bit of effort on being greener and more environmentally aware, that’s all they need to do really and the children are really enjoying it.